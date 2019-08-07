Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,063 VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894,693 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,491,000 after buying an additional 880,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 189,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,689,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 409,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 124,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

