Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 14.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,413,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $255,505,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 451,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $53.65.

