Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.06

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 81410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 70,773 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its position in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 270,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

