Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Trading 14.9% Higher

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.54, 1,903,760 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,395,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

