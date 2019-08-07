Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $1,140,514.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,657 shares of company stock worth $48,406,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

