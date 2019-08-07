Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 521,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,043. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Covanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Covanta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 1,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

