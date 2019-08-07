Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

OTCMKTS:QMCO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 542,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.