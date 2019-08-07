Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

CRAWA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

