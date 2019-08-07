Creativecoin Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org.

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

