CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Down 8.9%

CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74.

About CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.