Credit Suisse Group Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $72.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. 1,326,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,568. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

