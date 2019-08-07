Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTO. SunTrust Banks raised Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut Criteo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21. Criteo has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

