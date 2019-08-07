Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.59 million.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 258.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

