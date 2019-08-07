Cryptonite Price Hits $0.0003 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $247,623.00 and $355.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,651.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.01917907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.29 or 0.02885906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00767884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00796008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00532159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00144868 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

