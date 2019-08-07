CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $903-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.80 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.31 EPS.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 168,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,812. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.