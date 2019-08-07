CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.