CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. 4,508,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,743. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

