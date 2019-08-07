Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Trading 8.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $71.90, 679,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 263,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

In related news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,811 shares of company stock worth $709,633 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at $9,882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65.

About Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

