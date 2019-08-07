Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Curis had a negative return on equity of 729.52% and a negative net margin of 314.07%.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 598,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Curis by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curis by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Curis by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 195,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

