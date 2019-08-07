CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 15,649,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,115. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

