Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 3.9%

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.58, approximately 30,191 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 425,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 269.27% and a negative net margin of 303.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,255 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 404.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

