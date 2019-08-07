D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 7.1%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) shares traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 439,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 521% from the average session volume of 70,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

D-Box Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

