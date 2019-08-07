DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Investar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

