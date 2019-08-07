Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

DCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dairy Crest Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $958.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 620.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dairy Crest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.50 ($8.11).

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

