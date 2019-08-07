Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.30. 1,140,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.