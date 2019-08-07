Data Transaction Token (XD) Market Cap Reaches $14.30 Million

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Data Transaction Token has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $474,024.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitinka, Ethfinex and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.01269843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00097540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,296,138 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX, Ethfinex and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

