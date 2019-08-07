Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.83. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 2,458 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $468,000.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.