Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 612 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPLV stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77.

