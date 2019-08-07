Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

