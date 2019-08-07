Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Shares of EMR opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

