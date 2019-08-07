Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 250 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in American Electric Power by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $128,972.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

