Denarius Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,545.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $911,209.00 and approximately $4,545.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,049,950 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

