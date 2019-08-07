Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 161,280 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on DML. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.15 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of $347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

