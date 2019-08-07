Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will report $58.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.38 million. Depomed posted sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $235.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $236.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $239.94 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $247.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ASRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 653,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,849. Depomed has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18.

In other Depomed news, Director William Mckee sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

