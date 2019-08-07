Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.39.

TSE GWO opened at C$27.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

