Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 2.4%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Company Profile (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

