DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,918.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $11,918.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00812854 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

