Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Diodes updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

DIOD opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27.

In other news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $812,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

