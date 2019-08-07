DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $86,026.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00238414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.01261346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00096874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

