Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Insider Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 67,708 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00.

DLB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 403,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,613. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $22,284,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

