Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. 2,002,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $1,267,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,803,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

