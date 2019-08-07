Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.71, 921,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 270,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $482.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $689,900.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,994 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

