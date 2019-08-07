Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

