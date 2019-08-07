Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

