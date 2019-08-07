DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4H) Trading Up 2%

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4H)’s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.30 ($1.09).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.75.

About DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4H)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.