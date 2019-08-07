DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $8.29. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 21,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of DREAM Unlimited from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.29 million and a PE ratio of 89.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

