Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

DS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 289,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 2,296,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,994,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 680,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 87,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

