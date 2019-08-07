Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Drum Income Plus REIT stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Drum Income Plus REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.24.

Get Drum Income Plus REIT alerts:

In other news, insider Hugh W. M. Little bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.