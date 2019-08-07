Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,904. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $511.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,683.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 408.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

