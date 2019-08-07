DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will release its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DXC opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $241,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,066 shares of company stock valued at $657,443. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

